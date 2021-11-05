The late Cameron Boyce was recently remembered fondly by his co-star, Nicole Berger.

Berger appeared on “The Talk” to share her memories of Boyce, and to discuss “Runt,” the new film they star in together.

“Cameron was, he just had a smile that could light up a room,” Berger said.

“And just had such profound artistic aspirations that it was so clear how much he cared for his craft. He was the best partner I could ask for.”

Boyce plays the titular runt in the high school thriller, about a teen who is bullied with violent consequences.

"Runt" was shot in 2018, and was in post-production when Boyce died in July of 2019.

The film, Boyce’s last, is dedicated to the young actor. It’s going to be helping to support the Cameron Boyce Foundation.

“The Foundation’s primary goal is to find a cure for epilepsy,” Berger added. “Cameron died in his sleep from an epileptic seizure.”

“A portion of the film's profits go to the foundation directly, and the producers of ‘Runt’ have partnered with the foundation to further these efforts.”

It’s another example of how those who loved Cameron Boyce are making sure that his bright spirit lives on.

“His family is dedicated to keeping his legacy alive and to continue supporting his efforts to make the world a better place,” Berger lastly stated.

“Runt” is now playing in theaters and is available for streaming.

