Nike Settles Lawsuit With Creators of Lil Nas X's ‘Satan Sneaker'

Nike has settled a lawsuit with New York art collective MSCHF, the creator and distributor of Lil Nas X’s controversial “Satan Sneaker” using a modified version of the Nike Air Max 97.

As part of the settlement, MSCHF will issue a voluntary recall of the shoes, Nike said Thursday, according to CBS News. MSCHF will be buying back the sneakers at the $1,018 which was the sale price while Nike said it hoped the recall would remove the shoes from circulation. Other details of the settlement were not released, according to CNN.

"The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them," a Nike spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CNN.

"Nike had nothing to do with the 'Satan Shoes' or the 'Jesus Shoes,'" the company said in a statement obtained by CNN. "Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike."

The "Satan Shoes" sold out almost immediately after going on sale last Monday. Only 666 pairs were made. They were black with red trim and feature gold pentagrams, inverted crosses, what was said to be human blood in the sole and the Bible verse, Luke 10:18, which is about Satan’s fall from heaven. They also featured what looks like the iconic Nike logo.

Nike sued over trademark infringement and asked the New York art collective to "permanently stop" fulfilling orders for the "unauthorized" shoes. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them," the company said in a statement to Fox News.

“As a manifested speculative artwork Jesus Shoes conflates celebrity collab culture and brand worship with religious worship into a limited edition line of art objects. Last week’s release of the Satan Shoes, in collaboration with Lil Nas X, was no different,” MSCHF CEO Gabe Whaley said in the statement to Inside Edition Digital last week following the lawsuit. "Satan Shoes started a conversation, while also living natively in its space. It is art created for people to observe, speculate on, purchase, and own. Heresy only exists in relation to doctrine: who is Nike to censor one but not the other? Satan is as much part of the art historical canon as Jesus, from Renaissance Hellmouths to Milton. Satan exists as the challenger to the ultimate authority. We were delighted to work with Lil Nas X on Satan Shoes and continue this dialogue."

Lil Nas X, who was not named in the suit, according to CNN, responded on Twitter to Nike's initial statement with a SpongeBob SquarePants meme. As of Friday, he has not publicly commented on the settlement between MSCHF and Nike.

