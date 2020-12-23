'No Evidence' Couple Tried to Kidnap Kids as Investigation Turns to Influencer Who Made Accusation, Cops Say

Social media influencer Katie Sorenson is being investigated for possibly filing a false report that a Latino couple tried to kidnap her children while they were out shopping in Northern California. Police say they found “no evidence” to support Sorenson’s claim, and the couple alleges they were racially profiled.



“This is probably the worst thing I can ever imagine being accused of,” Sadie Martinez told Inside Edition.





It all started when Sorenson made the claim on social media “Monday of this week, my children were the targets of attempted kidnap,” she said.Police say they identified Sadie and her husband Eddie as the people allegedly involved at Michael's craft store and questioned them about what happened. Sadie denied they were would-be kidnappers and said they had been racially profiled by Sorenson."It’s hard enough to be a Latin family in a white community, that I don't need white people coming around and telling me that I look like a criminal," Sadie said at a press conference.Police now say, "The investigation has produced no evidence or witnesses corroborating the account provided by [Sorensen]. Evidence gathered has served to support the account provided by the couple from the store."“At first, we laughed. Then we started to see and get kind of upset and angry,” Eddie told Inside Edition.“Being labeled a child abductor? It's upsetting, it's heartbreaking, it's life-changing,” Sadie said.She added that “the law needs to pursue [Sorenson] and do their job."Police say if the investigation proves this was a hate crime, Sorenson will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

