Noah Green Seen Buying Knife Before Driving Car Into Barricade, Killing 1 Capitol Officer and Injuring Another | Inside Edition

Noah Green Seen Buying Knife Before Driving Car Into Barricade, Killing 1 Capitol Officer and Injuring Another

Crime
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 9:17 AM PDT, April 08, 2021

Officers did find a knife at the scene, but they have not confirmed if it is the same knife that the suspect purchased in the video.

Law enforcement is still trying to piece together the motives behind Noah Green’s assault on the Capitol on April 2, and now new details are emerging about that day.

Surveillance videos reveal that Green purchased a carving knife before the incident. The $300 knife was purchased from a store called District Cutlery, which is located less than two miles from the Capitol Building.

In the footage, Noah Green is wearing a white sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask.

Authorities allege that Green drove his car into a security barricade at the U.S. Capitol. He then jumped out of the vehicle “with a knife in hand.” He was killed by Capitol police.

Metropolitan officers did find a knife at the scene, but they have not confirmed if it’s the one Green was seen in the surveillance footage purchasing.

A Capitol Police officer lost his life in the attack. Officer William Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol police, will lie in state inside the Capitol Rotunda.

RELATED STORIES

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Killed, Another Injured After Car Crashes Into Barrier, Suspect Shot and Killed
FBI Charges 2 Men With Assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick With Bear Spray During Capitol Siege
Could an Arrest in the Death of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Be Imminent? FBI Identifies Possible Suspect
1 Capitol Police Officer Killed, 1 Injured After Motorist Drives Into GateNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Near-Death Experiences Prove to Be Transformative for These Women Who Say They Saw the Other Side
1

Near-Death Experiences Prove to Be Transformative for These Women Who Say They Saw the Other Side

News
Florida State Lawmaker Says Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg Left Her 'Uncomfortable' Voicemail in 2019
2

Florida State Lawmaker Says Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg Left Her 'Uncomfortable' Voicemail in 2019

Politics
2 Teenagers Arrested After Accidental Shooting of High School Senior During Target Practice, Police say
3

2 Teenagers Arrested After Accidental Shooting of High School Senior During Target Practice, Police say

Crime
Mother From UK Gives Birth to 'Super Twins' After Getting Pregnant Twice
4

Mother From UK Gives Birth to 'Super Twins' After Getting Pregnant Twice

Offbeat
Piney Point Reservoir: State of Emergency Declared as Leak in Florida Wastewater Pond Threatens Total Collapse
5

Piney Point Reservoir: State of Emergency Declared as Leak in Florida Wastewater Pond Threatens Total Collapse

News