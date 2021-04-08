Noah Green Seen Buying Knife Before Driving Car Into Barricade, Killing 1 Capitol Officer and Injuring Another

Law enforcement is still trying to piece together the motives behind Noah Green’s assault on the Capitol on April 2, and now new details are emerging about that day.

Surveillance videos reveal that Green purchased a carving knife before the incident. The $300 knife was purchased from a store called District Cutlery, which is located less than two miles from the Capitol Building.

In the footage, Noah Green is wearing a white sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask.

Authorities allege that Green drove his car into a security barricade at the U.S. Capitol. He then jumped out of the vehicle “with a knife in hand.” He was killed by Capitol police.

Metropolitan officers did find a knife at the scene, but they have not confirmed if it’s the one Green was seen in the surveillance footage purchasing.

A Capitol Police officer lost his life in the attack. Officer William Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol police, will lie in state inside the Capitol Rotunda.

