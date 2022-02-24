A North Carolina teen was fatally shot on Thursday as he was leaving his mom’s house to head to his grandmother’s home nearby, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Ja'eid Watson, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Weldon around 10 a.m. on Feb. 17. By the time emergency responders arrived, the teen had already died, the Weldon Police Department said in a statement.

Ja'eid's mother, Shawanda Watson, told WRAL that she was there when her son took his last breaths and begged for him to make it. She told the station she went to the scene after she received a call from first responders.

"They told me my son was shot multiple times in the back. He was trying to leave," Watson told WRAL.

"I just got there beside him, and I know he heard my voice and I told him to breathe. I said, 'Breathe, son, breathe.' He heard me, tried to breathe. He tried," she said.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office has said they believe that Ja’eid knew the person who shot him, but the case is still under investigation. Watson also told WRAL that her son’s life had been threatened in the community before.

"They took my child's life," Watson said. "It could be your family next. How many people do they have to kill before they're taken off the streets?"

The mom is hoping that the community will come forward with information on the case.

"These animals and monsters need to get off our streets and not be out here," she said on Facebook. "It could be your child next or your family member these monsters don't deserve to be of part of our community. I'm so broken inside. As I sit here teary eyed typing this message all I ask is justice for my baby," Watson said.

Ja’eid had recently graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School. He planned to start his own business. His mom also said he loved riding dirt bikes.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Ja’eid paid tribute to his mother for her birthday.

"Happy birthday ma I appreciate you always keeping it real w me I love you," he wrote.

"Thank you son," she wrote back. "I love you more."

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

