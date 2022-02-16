NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell recently honored the efforts of an NYPD rookie who saved many lives, including his own, with his swift actions.

In late January, now-detective Sumit Sulan was with his fellow officers observing a domestic violence call in Harlem that turned horrific.

NYPD rookie 22-year-old Jason Rivera and his partner 27-year-old Wilbert Mora first responded to the call where officials say the suspect, Lashawn McNeil, pulled out a gun with a high-capacity magazine and started firing.

Rivera died that night, and Mora died days later. Both were posthumously promoted to detective.

Sulan shot McNeil and put an end to the carnage. McNeil died days later.

“Officer Sulan likely saved the lives of other officers responding to that apartment,” Sewell said.

Because of his quick thinking, officer Sulan is now an NYPD detective.

“Like detectives Mora & Rivera, Sumit’s actions were heroic that fateful night,” commissioner Sewell said on Twitter. “He was presented shield #332 — symbolizing three brothers from the @nypd32pct.”

