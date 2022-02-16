Rookie NYPD Cop Sumit Sulan Promoted to Detective for Heroism During Harlem Shooting
In late January, then-Officer Sumit Sulan was with officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora responded to a domestic violence call in Harlem that turned horrific.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell recently honored the efforts of an NYPD rookie who saved many lives, including his own, with his swift actions.
Rivera died that night, and Mora died days later. Both were posthumously promoted to detective.
Sulan shot McNeil and put an end to the carnage. McNeil died days later.
“Officer Sulan likely saved the lives of other officers responding to that apartment,” Sewell said.
Because of his quick thinking, officer Sulan is now an NYPD detective.
“Like detectives Mora & Rivera, Sumit’s actions were heroic that fateful night,” commissioner Sewell said on Twitter. “He was presented shield #332 — symbolizing three brothers from the @nypd32pct.”
