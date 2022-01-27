An NYPD officer who was tragically shot to death in Harlem last week is now giving the gift of life to others with organ donation. Wilber Mora’s organs went to five people, a wish come true for his family, CBS News reported.

"When Officer Wilbert Mora's family was notified of his passing, his family knew their brave and dedicated son would want to continue to save lives, even in death," said Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, a non profit for organ donation.

According to Achon, Mora, 27, donated his heart, liver, two kidneys, and a pancreas. The organs are scheduled to go to two people in New York and two out of state.

“We are humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Officer Mora and his family so others may live on," Achan said.

Mora and two other New York Police Department officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a mother and son on Friday. Mora and another officer, Jason Rivera, 22, were both shot. Rivera died at the scene, while Mora was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he died on Tuesday.

"It's with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday. "Wilbert is three times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed and our hearts are heavy."

