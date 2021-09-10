New York police are looking for a man who they say shot another man to death as he was getting into his car.

The NYPD released a video of the incident that happened in Queens.

The man dressed in black seems to be working on his car, but when another man across the street starts getting into his own vehicle, the man in black quickly approaches him from behind and shoots him several times.

He then runs back across the street, gets in his car and drives away.

The victim has been identified as a 46-year-old man from Georgia.

The suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask and black clothing. He was driving a black and white Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to report their tips to NYPD Crimes Stoppers by phone, website, or Twitter.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered in this case.

