Suspect Wearing All Black Shoots Man to Death as He Enters Car in Queens: NYPD
The victim has been identified as a 46-year-old man from Georgia
New York police are looking for a man who they say shot another man to death as he was getting into his car.
The NYPD released a video of the incident that happened in Queens.
The man dressed in black seems to be working on his car, but when another man across the street starts getting into his own vehicle, the man in black quickly approaches him from behind and shoots him several times.
He then runs back across the street, gets in his car and drives away.
The victim has been identified as a 46-year-old man from Georgia.
The suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask and black clothing. He was driving a black and white Nissan sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to report their tips to NYPD Crimes Stoppers by phone, website, or Twitter.
A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered in this case.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
20 Years On, How Young People Born After 9/11 Have Come to View the Day and Say How It Has Shaped ThemHuman Interest
Facing COVID-19 Grief, Some Mourners Turn to Belief in the Beyond for ComfortInspirational
20 Years After Being Destroyed on 9/11, St. Nicholas Church Reopens in New York City as National ShrineHuman Interest
5 Halfway House Residents Speak Out About Daring Rescue of Elderly Couple From Burning CarHeroes
He Carried His Son's Body From 9/11's Rubble. Now Lee Ielpi Carries the Weight of Educating Those Born AfterHuman Interest