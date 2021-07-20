A man who police said was one of two people who attempted to abduct a child from a New York street has now been charged with assaulting an officer while in custody, officials said.

James McGonagle, 24, allegedly punched an NYPD officer in the face as the cop tried to take McGonagle's fingerprints, ABC reported. The officer suffered bleeding in their face, according to the NYPD.

McGonagle was taken into custody on Friday in connection to the attempted kidnapping, which police say took place in Queens Thursday.

Surveillance video provided by the NYPD showed the terrifying incident that took place around 8 p.m. in Queens. Investigators say two men in an older model maroon car pulled over.

The driver got out of the car, ran over to a child on the sidewalk, picked him up, ran back to the vehicle and put him in the back seat. The child’s family then chased the man to get the boy back.

The child’s mother reached through the front passenger’s window and pulled the boy out while the second suspect sat in the front seat, police said. The 5-year-old boy wasn’t injured, police said.

McGonagle was originally charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. He has not been arraigned yet.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact NYPD CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

