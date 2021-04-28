A New York woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and driving while intoxicated after allegedly mowing down a police officer early Tuesday morning. Jessica Beauvais is accused of plowing into Anastasios Tsakos around 2 a.m. as he was directing traffic at the scene of an accident on the Long Island Expressway.

Police say Beauvais, with her front windshield shattered, fled the scene, sending other officers diving out of her way. When they chased her down, they say she threw her car into reverse and rammed a police car before they could take her into custody.



"I'm sorry. I'm sorry that I hit him and that he's dead,” Beauvais told a reporter while being led into a car later on Tuesday. Beauvais also told the reporter that she was coming from the studio where she does a podcast. Hours before the incident, she appears to be drinking shots during the podcast's livestream, which ended with her saying "F*** the police."

The 32-year-old suspect allegedly told cops she smoked marijuana before getting into her car. She was also driving with a suspended license, according to police.

Tsakos, 43, is survived by his wife and two children. He was a beloved figure in his neighborhood. Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a moment of silence for the slain officer at his daily briefing.

Related Stories