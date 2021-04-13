Slain Capitol Police Officer William Evans Honored at Capitol Rotunda
Evans was killed after a man rammed his car into a barricade earlier this month.
Slain Capitol police officer William Evans was honored today at the very place he lost his life protecting. Evans was killed earlier this month when a man rammed his car into a barricade.
Mourners gathered to pay tribute as Evans’ flag-draped coffin lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. Images of the two children he left behind are touching hearts across the country.
His tearful widow comforted the kids, who clutched stuffed animals as 9-year-old Logan wore his dad’s uniform cap. President Joe Biden shared a tender moment with the family before offering words of comfort.
“My prayer for all of you is that a day will come when you have that memory and it makes you smile before it brings a tear to your eyes,” Biden said.
Evans is the second Capitol police officer to be killed in the line of duty this year.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Lizzie Borden House’s New Owner Says He Heard Footsteps in Famous Haunted HomeOffbeat
Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of RacismNews
The Killing of Daunte Wright: 26-Year Veteran Officer Kim Potter ResignsNews
Mom Arrested After Police Chase for Stabbing 3 Kids to Death Following Alleged Custody Dispute, Officials SayCrime
TikTok Helps Find Owners of Long Lost GoPro That Captured Couple's Sweet Vacation MemoriesInspirational