Slain Capitol Police Officer William Evans Honored at Capitol Rotunda | Inside Edition

Slain Capitol Police Officer William Evans Honored at Capitol Rotunda

News
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 3:05 PM PDT, April 13, 2021

Evans was killed after a man rammed his car into a barricade earlier this month.

Slain Capitol police officer William Evans was honored today at the very place he lost his life protecting. Evans was killed earlier this month when a man rammed his car into a barricade.

Mourners gathered to pay tribute as Evans’ flag-draped coffin lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. Images of the two children he left behind are touching hearts across the country.

His tearful widow comforted the kids, who clutched stuffed animals as 9-year-old Logan wore his dad’s uniform cap. President Joe Biden shared a tender moment with the family before offering words of comfort.

“My prayer for all of you is that a day will come when you have that memory and it makes you smile before it brings a tear to your eyes,” Biden said.

Evans is the second Capitol police officer to be killed in the line of duty this year.

