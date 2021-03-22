Pittsburgh Detective Is Divorcing Wife Charged in Capitol Riots She Was Seen at With QAnon Follower | Inside Edition

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 3:21 PM PDT, March 22, 2021

The detective reportedly begged his wife not to go.

The riot at the U.S. Capitol has cost one Pennsylvania woman her marriage. Jennifer Heinl was caught on camera at the capitol on Jan. 6. She was pictured in the rotunda wearing a red football jersey with “Trump 20” on the back.

Cops say Heinl was there with QAnon follower Kenneth Grayson, who is not Heinl’s husband. According to the FBI, Heinl and Grayson met on Facebook and planned the trip together, discussing “hotel accommodations” and “rental vehicles.”

Heinl says she traveled to D.C. alone and stayed in a separate hotel.

Heinl’s husband, a police detective assigned to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in Pittsburgh, reportedly begged his wife not to go.

But she went anyway, and after seeing the images, her husband is filing for divorce. Heinl, a 55-year-old graphic designer, was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct.

