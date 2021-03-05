A former Trump administration aide has been charged with assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federico Klein was appointed to the State Department and had top secret security clearance when he was allegedly pictured in a mob attacking police officers in a tunnel leading directly to the Capitol building.

Widely circulated video of the encounter showed an officer screaming in pain as he was crushed in a doorway.

After the riots, the FBI said that a suspect wearing a green jacket and “Make America Great Again” hat was one of the leaders of the assault. His face was plastered on a wanted poster along with other at-large suspects. On Thursday, Klein was identified as that suspect and arrested by authorities.

Authorities say images from police body cam footage show Klein charging at the cops, attacking them with a stolen riot shield and using it to block officers from shutting a door.

After the insurrection, Klein reportedly returned to work at the State Department. He resigned on Jan. 19 — the day before President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Charges against Klein include assault, unlawful entry and violent and disorderly conduct.

RELATED STORIES

'QAnon Shaman' Says in 1st Interview He Didn't Think He Was Attacking the Country During Capitol Assault

Could an Arrest in the Death of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Be Imminent? FBI Identifies Possible Suspect

Alleged Capitol Rioter Is Turned in to FBI by Ex-Girlfriend Who He Called a 'Moron' in a Text Sent From DC