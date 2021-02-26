Alleged Capitol Rioter Is Turned in to FBI by Ex-Girlfriend Who He Called a 'Moron' in a Text Sent From DC

A Pennsylvania man who was allegedly photographed at the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., was turned in to the FBI by his ex-girlfriend after she said he called her a “moron” in a text message, according to reports.

Richard Michetti of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania is facing four charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds for his alleged role in the assault on the Capitol.

Michetti’s ex-girlfriend turned him in to law enforcement, using texts and videos she said he sent to her from Washington, D.C. as evidence, including a text where he said to her “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

“This is tyranny. They … told us ‘We rigged the election and there’s nuthin [sic] you can do about it’ What do you think should be done?” the text, which was made public in court documents this week, went on to say.

The unidentified woman turned Michetti into law enforcement on Jan. 7, the day after the Capitol assault, according to the criminal complaint obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer. She also gave authorities several text messages and videos from him that court documents say “appear to have been filmed inside the Capitol Building.”

She then identified him in FBI photos, court documents say.

Authorities said Michetti believed that the results of the 2020 presidential election were incorrect and in text messages called himself and others in Washington protesting the outcome as “patriots, not revolutionaries,” CBS News Philly reported.

Michetti was released on $250,000 bond, with a condition that he not return to D.C. and not contact any potential witnesses. His next court appearance is next month. Michetti has not entered a plea. His attorney did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

Michetti is one of more than 250 people who have been charged in connection to the assault on the Capitol.

A retired NYPD cop surrendered to the FBI’s Hudson Valley office Monday after he was accused of attacking a Capitol Police officer with a metal pole during the January insurrection, CNN reported.

Thomas Webster, 54, a former Marine who once was a member of the NYPD’s security detail at New York City’s Gracie Mansion and City Hall, faces six charges in connection to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, including charges related to an alleged attack on a federal officer, ABC 7 New York reported.

Webster was formally charged Tuesday in a court in White Plains, New York. Prosecutors said Webster attacked a Capitol police officer with an aluminum pole while holding a Marine Corps flag. Webster then allegedly ripped off the officer's mask and caused the officer to choke, prosecutors said, according to NBC News New York.

Prosecutors played videos of various angles of a man they identified as Webster allegedly attacking the Capitol police officer.

Webster intends to plead not guilty to the charges he faces when he returns to court next month, his attorney said, adding that his client acted in self defense.

RELATED STORIES

Retired NYPD Cop Surrenders to FBI After Being Accused of Pipe Attack on Capitol Police During Insurrection

UCLA Student Allegedly Pictured Inside Senate Chamber During Capitol Riots Arrested at Mother’s House

'QAnon Shaman' Reportedly Apologizes for Capitol Assault After Being Moved to Jail With Organic Food