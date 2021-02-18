UCLA Student Allegedly Pictured Inside Senate Chamber During Capitol Riots Arrested at Mother’s House

A UCLA student photographed wearing a MAGA hat and waving a flag inside the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has been arrested. Christian Secor, 22, was taken into custody by about a dozen FBI agents in an early morning raid at his mother’s house, where authorities say he was hiding out.

Authorities say 11 tipsters identified Secor after he allegedly breached the Senate chamber and sat in former Vice President Pence’s chair. Secor also allegedly livestreamed his attack from the Capitol building.

One tipster told the FBI that Secor moved back in with his mother at her home in Costa Mesa, got rid of his cell phone and bragged that he would not be caught.

Secor is the founder of an unofficial far-right campus organization at UCLA called “America First Bruins.” Court documents say he is "known to follow an extreme ideology and invite white nationalists to speak at engagements on campus."

Fellow UCLA student Matt Richard says he raised concerns about Secor last March on social media, calling him an “active danger.”

Secor faces several federal charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding. A lawyer for Secor told Inside Edition he has “no comment at this time.”

More than 230 people have been charged in connection with the insurrection.

