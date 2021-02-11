Mike Pence and Mitt Romney Barely Evade Capitol Mob in Surveillance Footage Presented at Impeachment Trial

The third day of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial began with House managers trying to draw a link to the actions of the invading crowd and Trump. It followed a sobering presentation of just how close several senators and then-Vice President Mike Pence came to being face-to-face with the angry mob that broke into the Capitol.

New video also shows that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a top target of the rioters. “Where are you Nancy. We’re looking for you,” rioters taunted as they hunted her down.

Her staff took shelter in a conference room, barricading the door and hiding under a table. A rioter threw his body against the door and broke it down. One terrified man on Pelosi's staff called for help, whispering so he wouldn't give their whereabouts away.

Senator Mitt Romney is speaking out for the first time since seeing surveillance footage of just how close he came to danger. He was saved by Officer Eugene Goodman as he was heading in the wrong direction towards the rioters, the video shows.

“I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction,” Romney said on “CBS This Morning.”

Moments after saving Romney, Goodman faced the mob.

Pence was another target. He and his wife and daughter can be seen being whisked away. As the rioters reached the top of the stairs, they were within 100 feet from where he was sheltering with his family.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen being led away by his security detail, but they quickly turn around and run in the opposite direction as the rioters close in.

House Democrats wrapped up their case against Trump on Thursday. Trump’s defense team will begin its presentation Friday.

