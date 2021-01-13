President Donald Trump Impeached for 'Inciting' Capitol Riots

In a historical political moment, the House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump –– with just a week left in office. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. So far, 232 members have voted to impeach the president, including 10 Republicans –– just 15 over the amount needed to reach a simple majority. There were 197 votes, all from Republican lawmakers, cast against his impeachment. There are four remaining Republicans who have yet to vote.

Trump will now face a trial in the Senate. If convicted, he would be prohibited from running for office again.

In the wake of last week's riots on Capitol Hill, which resulted in the death of five people, including a Capitol police officer, members of Congress have introduced an article of impeachment against Donald Trump.

Trump faces one count of "incitement of insurrection" over the siege of the Capitol. Last year, House Democrats pushed for an investigation against Trump, resulting in two impeachment articles for abuse of power and obstruction of justice. He was acquitted of both charges by the Senate in February.

The House spent the majority of Wednesday debating the impeachment for the second time.

"He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love," Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday. "And then came that day of the fire, that we all experienced," she continued, calling the rioters, "domestic terrorists."

Pelosi called the impeachment a "constitutional remedy" that will ensure the protection of democracy.

Meanwhile, Republican opponents have maintained that the impeachment is "pointless" with one week left before the inauguration.

Trump has refused to accept responsibility for his unbridled words to supporters last week, moments before they breached the Capitol. And on Tuesday he told reporters that his remarks were "totally appropriate," according to the New York Times.

Republican leader, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, has said that he believes Trump has "committed impeachable offenses" and that he is "pleased" that Democrats are moving forward with impeachment, the Times reported citing associates familiar with McConnell.

McConnell says he will not bring back the Senate before Jan 19. which means the trial won't be held until around the inauguration, the New York Times reported.

