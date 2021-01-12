Disturbing Video Shows Man Hurl Fire Extinguisher at Crowd of Cops During Capitol Assault

Disturbing new video shows a Capitol Hill rioter hurling a fire extinguisher at cops, striking one in the head. Now, citizen detectives are trying to track down the suspect.

In a photo released by Capitol police, the man appears to be wearing a knit cap, plaid jacket and backpack. There's speculation that the initials “CFD” on his cap may stand for “Chicago Fire Department.”

Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick was killed by a blow to the head with a fire extinguisher, but it’s not clear if he was hit during this particular incident.

Meanwhile, authorities in all 50 states have been warned to brace for more violence. One poster calls for an armed march on Capitol Hill and all state capitals this Jan. 17, culminating with what's said to be the "largest armed protest ever to take place on American soil” on inauguration day.

Domestic terrorism expert Brian Levin says that authorities will be prepared this time.

“Anyone thinking they are going to D.C. and not getting resistance will be very bluntly surprised,” Levin said. “The bad guys should be taking this seriously, because this time they will not be able to do a sucker punch.”

Fifteen Capitol Hill cops are under investigation over their actions during the invasion. The cop who posed for a selfie with a rioter has been suspended. So was an officer seen wearing a MAGA hat. He claims he was trying to calm the rioters and rescue officers trapped by the crowd.

The national roundup of suspects present at the insurrection continues.

Jake Angeli, the man who wore a horned hat and furs when he burst into the Senate chamber, doesn't have the stomach for life behind bars.

His mom says he’s not eating. “He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food," she said. "Literally, he gets physically sick.”

Adam Johnson, charged with absconding with Nancy Pelosi's lectern, posted $25,000 bail and walked out of court in flip flops and shorts. He's a stay-at-home dad with five children and is married to a doctor.

