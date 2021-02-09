'QAnon Shaman' Reportedly Apologizes for Capitol Assault After Being Moved to Jail With Organic Food

The Capitol rioter who caught the public's eye for wearing a fur headdress and horns on his head as he breached the senator chambers on Jan. 6, has been moved to another jail facility after a judge accommodated his request last week to eat only organic food to comply with his Shamanistic faith, according to reports.

Jacob Chansley also referred to as the "QAnon Shaman," went on a hunger strike last week and was moved last Thursday from a Washington, D.C correctional facility, where he has been held pending trial, to the Alexandria Adult Detention Center in Virginia, CBS News reported.

When the emergency motion was filed in the D.C. district court, the 33-year-old from Arizona had reportedly not eaten in over nine days, losing nearly 20 pounds in the last week alone, according to his lawyers.

Albert S. Watkins, an attorney representing Chansley, wrote that his client refuses to eat the jail food due to his "shamanic belief system and way of life." The faith considers non-organic foods to be an "object intrusion" on the body.

The Department of Corrections did not dispute the validity of Shamanism as a religion, according to CNN. The shamanistic faith is considered an ancestral healing system and a "way of life" that has been popularized in the western world, according to a website on the religion.

"The Marshals asked if our facility could comply with the court order regarding this inmate's diet. We consulted with Aramark, our food service contractor, and Aramark stated they could meet the court's requirements," Amy Bertsch a spokesperson from the Alexandria Sheriff's Office wrote to CBS News.

On Monday, Chansley reportedly apologized for entering the Capitol. Chansley, who is also known as Jake Angeli, said in the statement released through his attorney that his incarceration “has permitted me to start reanalyzing my life," the Arizona Republic reported. He also expressed disappointment in former President Trump.

“I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump,” Chansley reportedly said. “He was not honorable. ...I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there. Period."

Chansley is facing two federal felony charges after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. His charges include interfering with law enforcement during the commission of civil disorder and obstruction a Congressional proceeding, threatening Congressional officials, and disorderly conduct.

He was also indicted on four misdemeanor counts.

