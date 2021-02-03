Slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Memorialized at Capitol Rotunda

The police officer who was killed during the assault on the U.S. Capitol was honored Tuesday at the very building he died defending. An urn containing Brian Sicknick’s ashes and an American flag were carried down the Capitol steps and placed in a hearse.

His comrades formed a guard of honor and gave him a final salute, before the hearse drove across the Potomac River to Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick was buried.

The slain officer was granted a rare honor — a memorial in the Capitol rotunda. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects Tuesday night. Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by Wednesday.

On Jan. 6, Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher as a mob invaded the halls of Congress, though his exact cause of death has not been made public.

The investigation into the insurrection took a new turn following FBI raids on the homes of two men who took part in a rally the day before the riot. Alan Hostetter and Russell Taylor, who have not been charged, run the right wing “American Phoenix Project.” It was the first known search warrants involving people who organized and spoke at rallies that preceded the insurrection, CNN reported.

Hostetter and Taylor spoke to Trump supporters in D.C. on Jan. 5.

“We are at war. And our voices tomorrow are going to put the fear of god in cowards,” Hostetter said.

