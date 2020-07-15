Body of Tech CEO Found Dismembered in His Apartment, NYPD Investigating

Police in New York City are investigating after the dismembered, decapitated body of a 33-year-old tech company CEO was found in his Lower East Side apartment.

Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and the CEO of Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing company based in Nigeria, was found dead in his apartment at 265 East Houston Street Tuesday, authorities said.

A suspect dressed in a "ninja-like" black outfit fled the scene via a staircase as Saleh's sister rode up in the elevator to check on him after not hearing from her brother, a police source told the New York Daily News. His sister had gained entry via the building's virtual doorman, which may have alerted the suspect of her arrival, causing him to flee, the paper reported.

The suspect left behind an electric saw that police believe had been used to cut up the victim's body, as well as cleaning materials, the paper reported.

Saleh's sister called 911 upon entering the apartment and discovering her brother's body, CNN reported.

"There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing," the NYPD said in a statement Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Saleh's company confirmed his death and offered its condolences to his loved ones.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us," the company wrote on Twitter. "Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada."

RELATED STORIES

Mystery as New York City Skydiver Found Dead Without Parachute After Jumping Out of Plane

3 Slashed Outside Stonewall Inn on 50th Anniversary of New York City Pride

Body on Fire Found Along New York City Highway