Body Found Burning with Hands Tied Behind Back Along New York City Highway

A gruesome scene was discovered in New York City early Monday morning when cops and firefighters were called to a highway in the Bronx to discover a body on fire according to the NYPD. The man’s burning body had his hands tied behind his back, which authorities said they discovered once they were able to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were alerted to what was originally believed to be a trash fire along the Hutchinson River Parkway from a 911 call just after midnight.

There was no vehicle near the body and it is not immediately clear how it got there. The identity of the man is also not yet known.

The death is considered suspicious and a police investigation is underway.

The city medical examiner’s office is expected to confirm the cause of death.

