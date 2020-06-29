3 Slashed Outside Stonewall Inn on 50th Anniversary of New York City Pride

Two suspects are in custody after three people were slashed early Monday morning near Stonewall Inn in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

Two women, aged 21 and 24, and a 25-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after reportedly being slashed outside the iconic bar.

A man and woman, both 21, were taken into custody not long after but have not yet been charged, according to the New York Post. It is not immediately clear what led to the violence and all the victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Due to the coronavirus, New York's 2020 NYC Pride March was held virtually this year, but LGBTQIA+ and Black Lives Matters protesters took to the streets during the Queer Liberation March, an annual event organized by the Reclaim Pride Coalition, and gathered in nearby Washington Square Park. There, they were met by police and a confrontation reportedly ensued.

Three additional people were arrested in the hours before the incident outside the Stonewall Inn for protest-related reasons, according to WABC.

