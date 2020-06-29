Dr. Fauci Warns Anti-Vaxxers Could Threaten COVID-19 Vaccine Herd Immunity

The nation's top infectious disease expert has warned the anti-vaccination movement could endanger the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines that are currently in the testing stages. “There is a general anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country – an alarmingly large percentage of people, relatively speaking,” Fauci told CNN Sunday, adding the government has “a lot of work to do” to educate people about vaccines.

Fauci said he would "settle" for a coronavirus vaccine that is between 70% and 75% effective, "because that would bring you to that level that would be herd immunity level."

“The best we’ve ever done is measles, which is 97% to 98% effective,” Fauci said. “That would be wonderful if we get there. I don’t think we will.

"That’s one of the reasons why we have to make sure we engage the community as we’re doing now to get people to understand that we are doing everything we can to show that it’s safe and effective and that it’s good (for) them as individuals and society to take the vaccine," Fauci continued.

He has previously said he is "cautiously optimistic" that current medical trials could provide a vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Fauci 'Cautiously Optimistic' COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready by End of the Year

We're Not in the Second Wave of the Coronavirus Yet, Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns

Alone With Everybody: The Calm of Dr. Anthony Fauci in the Face of Pandemics