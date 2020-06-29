White Couple Points Guns Toward St. Louis Protesters Calling for Mayor to Resign

A white couple pointed guns toward St. Louis protesters with guns as they marched toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home to demand her resignation. The woman appeared to be pointing a handgun into the crowd as the man held a rifle outside their home in the upscale Central West End neighborhood of Missouri City.

When news footage of the couple went viral, President Trump retweeted the video, which drew even more attention to the incident.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

The protesters, who demanded “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you” took to the streets after Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to the mayor, suggesting on a Friday Facebook Live briefing that she defund the police department. She apologized after removing the video and claimed she didn’t “intend to cause distress.”

I’d like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall today. This was during one of my Facebook updates as I was answering routine questions. Never did I intend to harm anyone or cause distress. The update is removed and again, I apologize. — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) June 27, 2020

“So not cool to doxx my constituents,” St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green tweeted.

Hey @LydaKrewson. So not cool to doxx my constituents who support #DefundThePolice on your FB live today.



It’s a move designed to silence dissent, and it’s dangerous. #DoBetter — Megan Ellyia Green 🌹 4 MOSenate - D5 (@MeganEllyia) June 26, 2020

State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge said at the protest, “As a leader, you don’t do stuff like that.”

Despite the 500-strong crowd, with 43,000 more calling for her resignation in an online petition, a spokesperson told KMOV, “She apologized, acknowledges she made a mistake and has absolutely no intention of resigning.”

