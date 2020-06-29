White Couple Points Guns Toward St. Louis Protesters Calling for Mayor to Resign

A white couple pointed guns toward St. Louis protesters with guns as they marched toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home to demand her resignation. The woman appeared to be pointing a handgun into the crowd as the man held a rifle outside their home in the upscale Central West End neighborhood of Missouri City.
When news footage of the couple went viral, President Trump retweeted the video, which drew even more attention to the incident.
The protesters, who demanded “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you” took to the streets after Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to the mayor, suggesting on a Friday Facebook Live briefing that she defund the police department. She apologized after removing the video and claimed she didn’t “intend to cause distress.”
“So not cool to doxx my constituents,” St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green tweeted.
State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge said at the protest, “As a leader, you don’t do stuff like that.”
Despite the 500-strong crowd, with 43,000 more calling for her resignation in an online petition, a spokesperson told KMOV, “She apologized, acknowledges she made a mistake and has absolutely no intention of resigning.”
