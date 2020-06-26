Some Protest Mandatory Mask Measures Despite COVID-19 Surge and CDC Guidelines

Despite an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, many people are still refusing to wear face masks. And anti-mask crusaders have been captured on video in recent days protesting measures requiring masks in public.

Residents in Palm Beach County, Florida were up in arms after lawmakers instituted one such rule. "Everyone of you that are obeying the devil's law is gonna be arrested," said one person.

The outbursts are getting mocked on late night TV. "I would die for that country. I would die for that flag. Well congratulations, if you don't wear a mask, you will," Stephen Colbert said.

In San Diego, an anti-mask yoga instructor blasted a Starbucks barista for enforcing Starbucks' "no mask no service" policy and refusing to serve her, but her efforts to shame him on video backfired. A GoFundMe appeal set up on behalf of the barista has raised more than $34,000.

On Friday, the coronavirus task force held their first public briefing in two months as cases surged in the south and west.

"We are facing a serious problem in certain areas," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "You have a societal responsibility. If we want to end this, we have to realize we are part of the process."

In Florida, bars have been shut down. And the governor of Texas has rolled back the state's reopening.

"What keeps me up a night, what worries — large parts of our population don't think this is a big deal. It is, it really is," said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer of Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, face coverings may "slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others."

