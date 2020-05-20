Colorado Man Told to Wear Mask Shoots Waffle House Cook: Police

A Colorado man opened fire on a Waffle House employee after being refused service because he wasn't wearing a COVID-19 mask, authorities said. Kelvin Watson, 27, was arrested Monday by Aurora Police Department officers on a charge of attempted, first-degree murder following a May 15 shooting in the restaurant parking lot, according to officials.

He is currently being held in the Arapahoe County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Kelvin Watson has been charged with first-degree, attempted murder Aurora Police Department

Employees told officers Watson was told on May 14 he couldn't be inside the diner without wearing a mask, authorities said. He left, but later returned with a handgun and shouted “You better shut the f*** up before I pull a gun and blow your brains out … I’ll come back there and shut you the f*** up. Make my food,’ according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Watson again left, the employees said, but returned the next night, this time wearing a white face mask, police said. He slapped the worker who had previously denied him service, then chased him into the parking lot and shot him in the torso, the affidavit said.

The worker, a line cook, was treated at a nearby hospital and is now recovering at home, authorities said. Employees were able to identify Watson because he was a regular customer, and officers arrested him at his Denver home, the affidavit said.

A court appearance for Watson is scheduled for Friday.

