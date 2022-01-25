A second New York Police Department officer has died after being ambushed during a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, authorities said.

Wilbert Mora, who had been clinging to life since Friday evening's deadly encounter, died from his injuries Tuesday, police said. He had been shot in the face.

"Today, we mourn the loss of Police Officer Wilbert Mora. At 27-year-old, he was murdered in the line of duty — fighting until the very end," the department tweeted Tuesday.

"Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell in announcing Mora's death.

Rookie Officer Jason Rivera, 22, died Friday shortly after he was also shot in the head.

On Monday, the man who police said opened fire on the two officers, died in a Harlem hospital.

Lashawn McNeill, 47, had been in critical condition since being shot in the head and arm by a third officer, police said. McNeill opened fire without warning inside the New York City apartment, authorities said. The three cops were responding to a 911 call placed by McNeill's mother, who said her son was acting out and threatening her, authorities said.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, as Rivera and Mora approached a back bedroom in the apartment, McNeill opened the room's door and began shooting with a .45-caliber fitted with a magazine that could hold 40 rounds, police said. The weapon had been reported stolen in 2017 in Baltimore, where McNeill lived, authorities said.

The man was in New York to help care for his mother, who had recently undergone surgery, investigators said.

Since the shootings, hundreds of officers and New York Fire Department responders had held nightly vigils for Mora and Rivera.

Police from surrounding areas have also journeyed to New York City to show support.

Officers searching the bedroom where McNeill had been barricaded said they found a loaded AR-15 assault rifle under the bed.

The man's mother said she did not know her son had brought weapons into the house, authorities said.

A wake for Rivera is scheduled for Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. Funeral services for Mora were pending.

