A wealthy socialite has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a police officer in the Caribbean country of Belize.

Jasmin Hartin, 32, is the wife of British developer Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is British billionaire, Lord Michael Ashcroft.

Now Hartin is an inmate in a sweltering prison, reputed to be one of the toughest in the world.

Just four weeks ago, the couple opened a new resort in Belize with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Andrew recently told a local news station about how much his family has enjoyed making Belize their home.

Hartin is accused of “manslaughter by negligence” in the death of police superintendent Henry Jemmott, who was shot behind the ear with his own gun after a night of drinking on a pier.

Hartin reportedly told police the gun went off as she handed it to him after she gave him a shoulder massage.

She’s now being held without bail in a prison that was featured on the Netflix documentary series “Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons.”

