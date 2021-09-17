From the streets to the junkyard. Officials in New York City want residents to know how they are handling illegal vehicles.



"We mean business. Let me be very clear,” Bill de Blasio, Mayor of NYC, said.

“If anyone out there has an illegal dirt bike, don’t even think about it because the NYPD will find it and crush it. It’s as simple as that.”



The NYPD says this year it expects to confiscate 3,000 dirt bikes and off-road vehicles. Significantly up from the 500 they seized and crushed last year.

They say these recreational vehicles lack the safety features that make them suitable for use around the city, like mirrors, turn signals, and brake lights.

Also, eight people died because of these vehicles in the first quarter of this year.

“We do it only for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists,” Deputy Commissioner of the Support Services Bureau Robert Martinez explained.

“Many of the riders of these machines do not take the safety precautions they should. We do it for their benefit as well. “



It’s a satisfying sight for people who find these vehicles to be a nuisance and hopefully a warning to anyone wanting to take a joyride through the city.

