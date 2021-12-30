A North Carolina police officer shot his 15-year-old son in the head in what appears to be an accident, authorities said.

The teenager is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and the Onslow County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that occurred Monday at a home in Jacksonville, according to the local prosecutor.

Neither the officer nor his son were identified by authorities.

"The reports, statements and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken. I continue to remain in contact with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in this ongoing investigation,” said District Attorney Ernie Lee in a statement.

The Jacksonville Police Department, which employs the father, is cooperating in the investigation, according to a press release.

"We ask for prayers for the family during this time," the department said in its statement. The officer is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

