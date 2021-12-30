North Carolina Police Officer Shoots 15-Year-Old Son in the Head in Apparent Accident, Authorities Say

News
Jacksonville Police Dept.
Jacksonville Police Department
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 10:25 AM PST, December 30, 2021

The Jacksonville, North Carolina, police officer was not identified by investigators.

A North Carolina police officer shot his 15-year-old son in the head in what appears to be an accident, authorities said.

The teenager is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and the Onslow County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that occurred Monday at a home in Jacksonville, according to the local prosecutor.

Neither the officer nor his son were identified by authorities.

"The reports, statements and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken. I continue to remain in contact with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in this ongoing investigation,” said District Attorney Ernie Lee in a statement.

The Jacksonville Police Department, which employs the father, is cooperating in the investigation, according to a press release.

"We ask for prayers for the family during this time," the department said in its statement. The officer is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Related Stories

Texas Father Accidentally Shoots and Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter With Rifle During Hunting Trip: Cops
Father Mistakes Daughter for Intruder, Shoots and Kills Her: Police
3-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Himself with Father's Gun

 

Father Shoots Himself To Death After 2-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Himself: CopsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships
How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships
1

How Have Love, Dating and Courtship Changed in the Last 6 Decades? 3 Generations Reflect on Relationships

The Issue
Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie
Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie
2

Meet Ozly, the Hard-Working Police Dog Who Is Also a Talented Soccer Goalie

Animals
Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop
Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop
3

Man With Terminal Cancer Remembered for Devotion to Helping Young People Around the World Through Hip-Hop

Inspirational
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois
4

A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois

Animals
NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant
NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant
5

NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant

Offbeat