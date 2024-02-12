North Carolina Boy, 15, Fighting for His Life After Being Shot by Man, 77, in Parking Dispute, Say Police

Leonard Anthony Widawski (inset) lives across the street from one of the swinging rope bridges that cross the North Toe River (above) in Yancey County, North Carolina.
Leonard Anthony Widawski (inset) lives across the street from one of the swinging rope bridges that cross the North Toe River (above) in Yancey County.Google Earth, YCSO
What started as a verbal altercation turned physical, and escalated even further when a neighbor came out and started shooting at the 15-year-old, according to the Yancey County Sheriff's Office.

A Norh Carolina boy is fighting for his life after being shot while visiting a remote section of the state over the weekend.

The 15-year-old boy and his friends had been visiting an area of the Green Mountains on Sunday, according to the Yancey County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

At some point, the visitors got into a disagreement about parking with a local resident, said the YCSO.

What started as a verbal altercation turned physical, and escalated even further when a neighbor came out and started shooting at the 15-year-old, said the YCSO.

Police are not releasing the name of the teenager because he is a minor but did note that he is in critical condition after being airlifted to a hospital in Asheville, approximately 30 miles south of the scene.

On Sunday, the YCSO announced the arrest of 77-year-old Leonard Anthony Widawski.

Deputies booked Widawski into jail on a single count of assault with a deadly weapon, resulting in serious injury. Authorities then released Widawski after he posted a $75,000 secure bond later that same day.

"A group of juveniles was visiting the area when a verbal and physical altercation ensued regarding parking on private property, initiated by a resident living in the area," said the YCSO. "Widawski, upon hearing the altercation, intervened and fired a single shot, striking the 15-year-old male."

The group had wanted to cross one of the swinging rope bridges that cross the river, according to the YCSO. Images from Google Earth show that Widawski's home is directly across the street from one of those bridges.

Widawski has yet to enter a plea and does not have a lawyer at this time according to court records. He did not respond to a request for comment.

