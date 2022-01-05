On Monday, a North Carolina state trooper and a civilian were killed in an accident during a traffic stop involving the trooper's brother.

Trooper James N. Horton was arriving to assist his brother, Trooper John S. Horton, with a traffic stop in Rutherford County, when James Horton lost control of his vehicle.

His vehicle crashed into John Horton’s parked patrol car, striking both him and the civilian that had been stopped, according to the highway patrol.

The stricken trooper, a 15-year department veteran, and his brother were both taken to the hospital, where James Horton sustained minor injuries but has since been released, and John Horton later died from his injuries, according to the highway patrol.

The civilian, identified by WYFF as 26-year-old Dusty Luke Beck of South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I particularly want to give deep condolences to the friends and family of State Highway Patrol Trooper John Horton and Mr. Dusty Luke Beck who were both killed in a tragic highway accident in Rutherford County last night," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton" Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said in a statement.

"For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support."

Details regarding the road’s condition have not been released, and an investigation into the crash continues, according to The Charlotte Observer.

