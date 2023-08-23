Losing his 25-year-old son to an overdose was heartbreaking enough, then strange videos began appearing on YouTube featuring a photo of the young North Dakota man, his father says.

Donovan Kinslow was stunned to learn from a friend that videos from at least 10 channels began popping up after the death of his son, Tanner Kinslow.

"Where does this come from?" the father told WDAY-TV.

The videos, some from accounts in Pakistan, featured a photo of Tanner Kinslow taken from a GoFundMe account established to help the family pay for funeral costs and a memorial to the young man.

It doesn't appear the posts were trying to solicit funds, but rather were attempts to increase subscribers to the individual YouTube accounts, KDAY reported.

"It was just a scam," Kinslow's father said.

"If it was a famous person, I could see that," Donovan Kinslow said. But his son was just a "good kid" who'd "had some trouble," the dad said.

His son died the day after his grandfather was buried. "I don't know what happened," Donovan Kinslow said. His son appeared to be doing better after experiencing difficulties in his life.

Seeing videos about his son's death posted by strangers was dismaying, he said.

"I don't think it's right," the father said. "Because Tanner, he was a good kid. I know Tanner wouldn't like it."

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to YouTube for comment.