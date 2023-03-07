Notre Dame Cathedral Set to Reopen in 2024 After Massive Fire in 2019

Just five years after a massive fire engulfed Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, the historic church is set to reopen in December 2024, according to reports.

Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, the army general in charge of the colossal project, announced the news Tuesday as repairs to the structure are going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024, less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, Associated Press reported.

The cathedral’s iconic spire, which collapsed in the blaze, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year, he told Associated Press.

“The return of the spire in Paris’ sky will in my opinion be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame,” he said.

Despite the fire, which largely impacted the roof of the building, occurring in 2019, reconstruction started just last year, Associated Press reported.

"The supervision of the restoration is entrusted to the architect Philippe Villeneuve," said the Paris Tourist Office, adding that "the general principle is to rebuild the cathedral identically, including the spire."

A Te Deum hymn ceremony will take place on April 15, 2024, exactly five years after the fire, CBS News reported.

When the fire occurred, the spire on top of the 12th-century church collapsed. Authorities believe it may have been related to ongoing renovations at the church.

Tourists were reportedly still in the building as the fire started. However, no deaths or injuries were reported.

During the reconstruction of Notre Dame, a mysterious, leaden sarcophagus discovered far below the structure was uncovered last year as workers prepared to rebuild the ancient structure's roof spire.

The well-preserved sarcophagus was buried 65 feet underground, lying among the brick pipes of a 19th century heating system, CBS News reported in 2022.

Related Stories