You’ve been vaccinated. Congratulations. Now what?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finalizing its guidance on what is and isn't safe for Americans to do once they are vaccinated, Politico reported.

Those fully vaccinated are expected to be told they can gather in small groups with other people who have also been vaccinated, according to Politico, which first reported on the expected recommendations. The CDC currently notes that in-person gatherings should only occur with those you live with, or to hold virtual gatherings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this week said that small gatherings among people full vaccinated are low risk. "You could have a good social gathering within the home," he told reporters at a White House briefing, CBS News reported.

Authorities caution that those fully vaccinated still need to wear a mask in public and social distance, CBS News reported.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during the Monday briefing that individuals should still not let their guard down, and mentioned that she was “deeply concerned about a potential shift in the trajectory of the pandemic,” and stressed, “now is not the time to resume travel or disregard other safety measures.”

Over the last month, average daily cases nationwide have dropped more than 50%, according to data from John Hopkins University, but that progress has plateaued. New cases have gone up 2% in the last week, according to data from the CDC, CBS News reported.

This weekend, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccination, which is one dose, received the green light from the FDA, joining Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose immunizations as vaccine options, CBS News reported

