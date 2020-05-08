Nurse Arrested After Allegedly Using Dying Coronavirus Patient's Credit Card

A New York City nurse has been arrested after she allegedly stole a credit card off a person with COVID-19, according to the New York Police Department. Police said Danielle Conti, 43, used 70-year-old Anthony Catapano’s credit card while he was fighting the novel coronavirus at Staten Island University Hospital in April.

Police alleged that Conti used the card to purchase gas and groceries while Catapano was still in the hospital. Catapano’s daughter, Tara Catapano, discovered the charges on April 27 after her father had died April 12.

She said she knew it had to be someone at the hospital who used his card because she had been given his wallet with all of his belongings in it, according to NBCNews. Tara told the outlet she initially thought it couldn’t be a nurse or a doctor who committed the act, but was proven wrong.

“This was someone who was supposed to care for my father,” Tara said. “She went in there and gave him his medicine and then, what, went for his wallet? I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

It’s not clear how police linked Conti to the crime, but she has been charged with grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with the case.

Conti was issued an appearance ticket, was released, and is set to be arraigned at a later date. Conti, who was hired by the hospital in 2007, has been suspended and is facing termination.

“We are working closely with the law-enforcement authorities and the hospital is conducting its own investigation,” a statement from the hospital said.

Conti had no previous criminal record, police said.

