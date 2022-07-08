Nurse Faces Backlash for Crying TikTok Video After Patient's Death

A nurse is facing backlash for posting a TikTok of her crying after a patient died. In the video, the nurse is overwhelmed with emotion as she leaned against the wall and removed her mask.

The video is set to emotional music, and the camera is positioned to capture her movements perfectly.

However, many people who have seen the video on social media are calling her "self-promoting" and the video “cringe-worthy."

Some health care workers believe she went too far.

“I had a lot of people die on my watch during the pandemic - and this type of performative garbage makes me furious,” one person commented.

“Let me set up the camera so I can cry,” another said.

The nurse has since deleted her TikTok account.

It seems to be part of a growing trend — TikTok is filled with videos of healthcare workers posting their anguish after a patient dies.

Some comments on such videos are supportive.

“I’m sure it's hard to lose a patient. Sometimes you just want to feel seen,” one person commented.

