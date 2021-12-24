NYC Airbnb Guest Pulls Back Curtain in Her Room to Reveal the Inside of Restaurant
Instead of the sweeping view that was advertised, Desiree Baker found herself looking directly into a fancy restaurant.
Desiree Baker was ecstatic to arrive at the upscale Times Square hotel room she booked on Airbnb.
“I was so excited. It was like a two-bedroom hotel room, and they had a big skyline and a big window looking out,” Baker said.
But when she raised the curtain, instead of the sweeping view that was advertised, Baker found herself looking directly into a fancy restaurant.
She captured her shock in a video on TikTok.
“I did not expect it. I literally looked at my boyfriend and was like, ‘We’re in a restaurant. We don’t have a window to outside.’ It was so crazy,” Baker told Inside Edition.
After the view was revealed, Baker says she needed to see if people on the other side could see into their room.
The window itself had a reflective coating, making it a one-way mirror. So patrons couldn't see Baker or even know they were being watched.
Baker says that Airbnb has apologized.
“We have worked to support the guest, and the hotel is under investigation,” the company said in a statement.
The listing has now been removed.
