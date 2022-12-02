NYC Is in Search of a Rat Leader to Help Tackle the City’s Vermin Problem
New York City Is looking for someone with “killer instinct” to fight the city’s rat problem.
In New York City’s attempt to crack down on rats, the mayor's office has posted a job position looking for a rat boss.
The position calls for someone with a “virulent vehemence for vermin” and “killer instinct” to take on the task of fighting the city’s rat problem.
The ideal candidate for the rat leader position would be someone with a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor, and general aura of badassery."
The position requires the candidate to have a bachelor's degree and offers an estimated salary range of $120,000-$170,000.
This role, as well as four pieces go legislation Mayor Eric Adams signed in November, is aimed to tackle the rising rat problem in NYC that Mayor Eric Adams has been battling.
“This legislation doubles down on our efforts and is another important step to put a dent in our rodent population. Rat-free streets are vital to vibrant neighborhoods and our city’s economic recovery,” said Adams.
“Rats will hate this job posting. But 8.8 million New Yorkers and your city government stand ready to work with you to reduce the rat population, increase cleanliness, and prevent pestilence,” stated the job posting.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Trailer Drops Amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's Boston TripRoyals
University of Idaho Murders: Police Walk Back Claims That Victims Were Specifically TargetedCrime
New Ohio Homebuyer Finds Decomposing Remains of Previous Owner in the Basement: CopsOffbeat
Hero Dog Leads Search Workers to Missing Sisters Lost in Deep, Dense Louisiana WoodsAnimals
Woman Hopes Investigation Into Denial of Abortion She Says Was Lifesaving Will Help Others, Lawyer SaysHuman Interest