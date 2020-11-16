NYC Sheriffs Bust Massive Illegal Underground Fight Club Called 'Rumble in the Bronx'

New York streets got rowdy Saturday night when a 200-person unlicensed fight club erupted in a Bronx warehouse, according to reports. The event, called "Rumble in the Bronx," was busted just before midnight when New York City sheriffs discovered the crowd, NBC reported.

"Patrons were also observed drinking alcohol, smoking, hookah and not wearing face coverings while failing to social distance," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement according to NBC.

The event, which is described as an "underground fight club," took place on Coster Street near East Bay Avenue. Deputy sheriffs said they found attendees drinking and smoking without wearing face coverings and not abiding by social distancing standards when they arrived around 11:15 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York recently imposed a 10-person maximum limit on indoor gatherings as a way to slow the spread of the virus.

The sheriff's office said 10 organizers, including a DJ, promoters, and a security guard were charged with multiple crimes. Several loaded firearms and a "significant amount of marijuana" were also discovered at the event, the office added in its statement.

All of them were handed desk appearance tickets.

The event's organizer, 32-year-old Michael Roman, was one of the arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, health, and alcohol code violations, and participating in prohibited combative sport, according to the New York Times They were each fined $15,000, according to the Times.

Rumble in the Bronx did not respond to a request for comment on social media.

