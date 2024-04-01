NYC Sucker-Punch Attack Victim Speaks Out After Suspect Gets Release Without Bail

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:59 PM PDT, April 1, 2024

Dulce Pichardo needed her mouth wired shut after getting punched by a man on the streets of New York City.

A woman who was punched in the face in a random attack in New York has spoken out after the suspect who police say hit her was released from custody without bail.

Dulce Pichardo needed her mouth wired shut after getting punched by a man on the streets of New York City.

Pichardo spoke to Inside Edition through wired teeth.

“How come that could happen? Because he make a lot of damage to me,” Pichardo says.

The suspect, who has pled not guilty, reportedly has a history of prior arrests.

“I am 100% sure this could happen again with somebody else, maybe to me,” Pichardo says of the man's release.

Inside Edition brought together other victims of the sucker-punch epidemic plaguing New York City.

“It’s very frustrating. One of the first questions I have been asked by my friends, by acquaintances, like, ‘Oh, was it provoked,'” Allison Hager says. Hager says her attack was not provoked.

Anika Harje at first assumed her attack was a freak occurrence.

“It wasn’t until I started getting all these things on my TikTok and people were sending me things like, ‘Look, it’s happened to another girl and another girl and another,’ and I was like, this is a real issue,” Hartje says.

Singer and actress Collette Astle was attacked last year.

“He punched me on the side of the head,” Astle says.

She was so traumatized, she moved back to Utah.

“I suffered a mild concussion and then I had some ringing in my ear and that actually still lingers today occasionally,” Astle says.

A TikTok page keeping track of the New York punching attacks now lists 44 victims.

Related Stories

Florida Tourists Stranded in Reptile-Infested Waters After Boat Flips
Florida Man Makes His Sons Watch Him Kill Their Mom in Murder-Suicide
Riley Strain’s Family Reportedly Hires Independent Coroner
NFL Player Cameron Sutton Turns Himself In Wanted for Domestic Battery: CopsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime