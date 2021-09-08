NYC Woman Braved Hurricane Ida for First Date That Ended Up Being a Bust
A New York City woman braved Hurricane Ida so she wouldn’t miss her first date, which happened to fall on the night Manhattan was pummeled with record rain.
Cassidy Dangler recorded herself taking the subway from her apartment in Upper Manhattan. Videos from that night show the subways inundated with walls of water and other hazards.
After getting off the subway, Dangler walked ten blocks through rain-swept streets to meet her date at a rock-climbing gym, which was remarkably still open. Alas, there was no love connection. She left an hour later.
“He made me pay for myself, when I trekked here in a hurricane,” Dangler said.
When she got home from her misadventure, she had to empty water from her boots. She said it was a memorable date, even though there won’t be a second.
“Certainly not. Certainly not with him,” Dangler said.
Meanwhile, flash flood warnings are in effect today for some of the same areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida. Twenty-two million people could experience strong damaging wind gusts as well as tornadoes.
In Cranford, New Jersey, many driveways and streets are filled with possessions still drying out from last week's disaster. Now all of it may be soaked again by the new wave of storms.
It's also feared that tons of trash left outside could block storm drains, causing more floods, and that high winds could turn some of this debris into missiles.
