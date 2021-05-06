Ohio Amusement Park Tests Out New Roller Coaster Using Bob Ross Dolls | Inside Edition

Ohio Amusement Park Tests Out New Roller Coaster Using Bob Ross Dolls

Offbeat
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 2:06 PM PDT, May 6, 2021

The late "Joy of Painting" star has become a pop culture icon in recent years, sparking everything from merchandise to cosplay.

Kings Island, an amusement park in Ohio, is gearing up for its summer tourist season by testing its roller coasters. The Orion Giga Coaster, the park’s newest attraction, was tested in an extra-special way.

There were no humans in the seats. Instead, dolls in the likeness of PBS’s “The Joy of Painting” star, the late Bob Ross, took the ride. 

The car full of plush toys got a taste of this roller coaster’s thrills for the 2021 season. Why? Why not. Ross has become a pop culture icon in recent years, sparking everything from merchandise to cosplay.

The adorable Bobs were first to experience Orion’s 300-foot drop and speeds that get up to 91 miles per hour.

Want a Bob Ross to call your own? You’re going to have to win one! Kings Island says the plush toys will be prizes for their midway games.

