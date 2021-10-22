The Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles was forced to change course as they mixed up a new commemorative license plate paying homage to the Wright Brothers, CNN reported.

The ODMV tweeted Thursday that it was making a plate to show off Ohio’s famous sons, but eagle-eyed social-media users that the state agency made a slip up.

It featured the Wright Flyer on top of the colorful plate pulling a red banner that read “Birthplace of Aviation.” However, the banner was attached to the nose of the plane rather than its tail, thus indicating the plane was flying in the wrong direction, WDTN 2 News reported.

After getting dragged on social media, the ODMV said it would make changes.

“We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction,” Ohio Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lindsey Bohrer said in a statement. “We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers.”

Despite being from Ohio, the Wright brothers took off from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in December 1903 for their first flight.

