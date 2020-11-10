Ohio Man Accused of Murdering Co-Worker Wrote Facebook Post Memorializing Her After Her Death

The man accused of murdering Ohio woman Morgan Fox memorialized her on Facebook after her death, describing Fox as a “bright light” after she was shot to death while entering her parked car in the driveway of her home, according to authorities.

Fox, a 29-year-old mother, was shot to death on Oct. 28, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s office. Her boyfriend later found her body. She was reportedly set to head to work at FedEx, where she was a manager.

One of Fox’s co-workers, 29-year-old Jason McDermitt, who has since been charged with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting, took to Facebook to remember Fox before he was arrested, according to The Repository.

“You were such a bright light in my life and so many others, and was always there for me when I needed it,” the post reads, according to the newspaper. “It’s so strange not having you around to talk to and this has left a giant hole in my heart, but I know you will always be watching over us, your family, your friends, and your daughter. You have left a lasting impact on all of our lives, and you will never be forgotten.”

He addressed the post to "Foxy" and added the hashtag #JusticeforMorganAshlye. Three days later, he was arrested.

Fox’s step sister, Megan Barrett, called the post “deeply disturbing” in an interview with Fox 5. She called McDermitt a “really sick person, somebody who’s really messed up in the head and likes to see people in pain.”

Barrett added that she doesn’t think the pair knew each other, although they worked at the same company.

McDermitt is behind bars with a $2 million bond. FedEx said they are cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

RELATED STORIES

Where Is Lester Eubanks? Fugitive Murderer Reward Increases After His Case Is Featured on 'Unsolved Mysteries'

Vermont Police Stumped in Murder Case of Jessica Heldenbrandt, New York Mom Whose Remains Were Found in Pit

Is the Murder of Teen Michelle Martinko Connected to Jodi Huisentruit's Disappearance? 48 Hours Investigates