An Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 41-and-a-half to 47 years Wednesday for a 2020 murder, according to reports.

Christopher Debord, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Skelton. Before he learned his fate, the judge told him “I’m gonna give you every god d*** year I can," according to WHIO 7.

Debord was found guilty of murdering Joshua Shortt, 29, of Germantown, Ohio. Shortt was found by a family member in the basement of a house on Feb. 15, 2020. His vehicle and other belongings were also gone, according to Journal News.

The case gripped the judge, who called Debord’s acts, “senseless, cold-blooded murder," according to WHIO7.

An autopsy determined Shortt had been shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Debord was later identified as the person who robbed and fatally shot the victim by video surveillance and other evidence, according to Dayton Now.

Debord was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on 17 felony counts including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was found guilty of all charges and a separate bench trial was held on a count of having weapons under disability, where he was also found guilty.

Following the judge’s sentencing, prosecuting attorney Mat Heck, Jr., said in a statement that “This defendant executed the victim inside the victim’s Germantown home. Thanks to the extraordinary work and cooperation by multiple agencies, including the Germantown Police, Miamisburg Police, Dayton Police, the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, and other agencies, the defendant was able to be identified, charged, and is now convicted for his actions.”

