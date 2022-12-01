An Ohio man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his live-in girlfriend has surrendered to authorities in Pennsylvania.

Anthony Kennedy, 43, turned himself in Wednesday, accompanied by a lawyer. An arrest warrant had been issued for him on Nov. 25 in Cleveland, where he lived with 23-year-old Adriana Taylor, the document said.

Kennedy was wanted on a charge of aggravated murder. Taylor's body was found on Thanksgiving night, under partially dried concrete, in the backyard of a home where Kennedy's sister "currently or recently resided," in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, the warrant said.

The woman's family had reported her missing on Nov. 13 after not seeing her since early October, police said.

"It was the biggest shock, we were hoping that she would be found alive," Taylor's aunt, Kelley McAlpin, told WEWS-TV.

"Adrianna was a sweetheart, a beautiful girl," she said.

"We heard so many things about him and his anger issues, things he would say to other people at work," said McAlpin. "So all the fingers pointed to him."

Kennedy's attorney, Blaine Jones, told Inside Edition Digital Thursday that his client wanted to do the right thing.

"We turned Mr. Kennedy in Wednesday, which was paramount. We needed to turn him in ASAP for his safety and everyone else's," he said. Jones said Kennedy was the subject of a nationwide manhunt and had contacted him Tuesday when he learned he was the subject of an arrest warrant.

"I hope that people will not cast their vote in the court of public opinion," Jones noted, saying Kennedy deserved a fair trial.

Kennedy is from the Pittsburgh area, police said. He is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals, awaiting extradition to Ohio, authorities said.

