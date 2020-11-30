Man Killed by Former Girlfriend's Mother and Sister After He Broke Into Their Home to Attack Ex, Police Say

A man broke into his former girlfriend's home and started attacking her until the woman's mother and sister stepped in and fatally attacked him using a golf club and kitchen knife, according to a report. The estranged boyfriend broke into his ex's Pasadena home on Saturday morning, leaving behind shattered window glass as he made his way inside, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When police arrived at the Oaks Drive home after a report of domestic violence, they said they found the front window broken into and a man, later identified as 40-year-old Justin Goss, inside stabbed and beaten, the Times wrote.

Goss was pronounced dead at the scene by the South Pasadena Fire Department.

Investigators discovered that in the process of beating and choking his 37-year-old estranged girlfriend, the woman's mother and older sister came to her rescue, the outlet reported.

"They tried to pull him off, and it didn't work; he was too strong," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Barry Hall told the Los Angeles Times. "So they had to resort to using weapons."

Police said the mother and sister will not be facing charges because they were acting in self-defense.

"They were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter," Hall told the outlet.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for facial injuries.

