Taco Bell Will Soon Be Giving Away Free Tacos, Thanks to Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts

Americans everywhere will soon be entitled to free tacos, thanks to Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A Taco Bell promotional campaign offers everyone free Doritos locos tacos, but only if a baseball player can steal a base during the World Series. That’s exactly what Betts did, and now Taco Bell is expected to give away countless tacos, in what some are saying is an ingenious publicity stunt that will likely cost them nothing, as many who come in to claim the free taco will be likely to purchase something else.

The coronavirus pandemic is turning 2020’s World Series into an historic event, and not just because players are avoiding high-fives and hugs.

All games will take place at Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 bubble, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The stadium usually seats 40,000. Last night, just 10,000 fans were allowed in the stadium.

